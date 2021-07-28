Sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High around 85F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..
Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Thunderstorms could be strong and possibly severe late. Damaging winds with some storms. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Strong to possibly severe thunderstorms with localized flooding is possible tonight into early Thursday morning. Damaging winds and large hail are possible with some of these storms. There is a very slight chance of tornado with these storms, too.
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East-northeast wind around 6 mph becoming west-northwest in the afternoon.
