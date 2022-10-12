Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 9 a.m., then showers between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 63. Breezy, with a south wind 23 to 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.