This morning: A freeze warning remains in effect until 8 a.m. today.
Today: A chance of snow before 9 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 9 and 11 a.m., then a chance of rain after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Southeast wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.