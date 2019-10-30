Grand Haven forecast

Today: Rain. High near 42. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain. Low around 36. North-northeast wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday: Rain. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. High around 40. North wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday night: Rain before 10 p.m., then rain and snow likely. Low around 33. Northwest wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
