Today: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 22. West-northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Cloudy, with a low around 15.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 23.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 45.
