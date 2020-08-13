Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. North-northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 7 to 9 mph.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East-southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
