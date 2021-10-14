Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11 a.m., then a chance of showers between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. West-southwest wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West-southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
