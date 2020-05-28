Today: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 72. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Low around 55. West-southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
