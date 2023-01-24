Accumulating snow is likely Wednesday across much of the area. The heaviest snow will occur along I-94 where 3-6 inches of new snow will be possible. The evening commute on Wednesday will be most impacted with snow-covered roads and lower visibility due to falling snow.
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. West wind around 10 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.