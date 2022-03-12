Today: A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a steady temperature around 17. Wind chill values as low as zero. Blustery, with a northwest wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Tonight: Snow showers likely after 1 a.m. Increasing clouds, with temperatures rising to around 26 by 5 a.m. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind 14 to 23 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
