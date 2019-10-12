Grand Haven forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high around 50. Breezy, with a southwest wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 50. Windy, with a southwest wind 22 to 32 mph becoming west 9 to 14 mph.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high around 50. West-southwest wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Sunday night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
