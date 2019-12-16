Today
Cloudy, with a high near 32. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. North wind around 6 mph.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph.
Tuesday Night
A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Northwest wind around 14 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 32.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Friday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Saturday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 36.
