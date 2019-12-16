Today

Cloudy, with a high near 32. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. North wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Northwest wind around 14 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Friday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

