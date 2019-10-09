Grand Haven forecast

Today: Sunny, with a high near 70. Southeast wind 7 to 14 mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 48. East-southeast wind around 10 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph.
Thursday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southeast wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.
