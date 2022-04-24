Today: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a south wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. West-southwest wind 10 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
