Today: Areas of frost before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Calm wind becoming south-southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
Monday night: A 50 percent chance of showers after 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 10 a.m., then rain showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.
Tuesday night: Rain showers likely, possibly mixing with snow after 2 a.m., then gradually ending. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.
