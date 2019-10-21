Grand Haven forecast

Today
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 63. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight
Showers, mainly before 11 p.m. Low around 47. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday
Showers likely, mainly after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 46.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 52.
