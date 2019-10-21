Grand Haven forecast

Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph.