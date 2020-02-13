A winter weather advisory is in effect through 7 tonight, with snow, blowing snow and falling temperatures today and tonight.
Today: Snow before 1 p.m., then snow showers likely, mainly after 4 p.m. Temperatures falling to around 19 by 4 p.m. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.