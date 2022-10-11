Today: Sunny, with a high near 68. A 10 percent chance of showers after 4 p.m. South wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 9 p.m. Low around 56. South wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
