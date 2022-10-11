Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to cloudy skies and light rain late. Thunder possible. High around 70F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.