Today: A wind advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. A chance of rain and snow showers before 7 a.m. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with temperatures falling to around 28 by 4 p.m. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a steady temperature around 27. West wind 7 to 14 mph.
