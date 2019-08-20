Grand Haven forecast

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light west-northwest wind becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. North wind 6 to 11 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 73.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.