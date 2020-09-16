Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. South-southwest wind around 15 mph. Waves of 4-7 feet on Lake Michigan today will make swimming dangerous, especially the south side of piers at Grand Haven State Park and Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool, with a low around 50. North wind 8 to 11 mph.
