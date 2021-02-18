Today: A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as minus 1. East-northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. South wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Friday night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.
