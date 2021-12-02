Today: Partly sunny, with temperatures rising to near 50 by 10 a.m., then falling to around 44 during the remainder of the day. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tonight: A slight chance of rain showers after 1 a.m., mixing with snow after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.