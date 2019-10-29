Grand Haven forecast

Today: Showers, mainly before 8 a.m. High near 45. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday: Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all rain after 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 42. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Wednesday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 37. Northeast wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.