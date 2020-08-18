Today: Sunny, with a high near 75. North-northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 56. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming west-northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. West-northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78.
