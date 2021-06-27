Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely until mid-afternoon. High near 77. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
