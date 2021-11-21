Rain showers this morning with increasing winds and cloudy skies during the afternoon hours. High around 50F. SW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 28F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Today: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. South-southwest wind 7 to 17 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Tonight: A chance of rain showers before 9 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9 p.m. and midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery, with a west-northwest wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.