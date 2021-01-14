Today: A chance of rain showers after 4 p.m., mixing with snow after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. South-southeast wind 8 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tonight: Rain and snow showers, mainly after 7 p.m. Steady temperature around 36. South wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.