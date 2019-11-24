Grand Haven forecast

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 42. West wind 10 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 43.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.