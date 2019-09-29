Today: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East-southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers before 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Monday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
