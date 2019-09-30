Today
A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 9 a.m. Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 79. East wind 8 to 14 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tonight
A chance of showers before 9 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 68. South southwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday Night
Showers likely, mainly after 9 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday
Showers likely, mainly before 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 53.
Thursday
A chance of showers before 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
