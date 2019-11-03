Grand Haven forecast

Today: A 40 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. West wind 9 to 14 mph.
Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Southwest wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday: A chance of showers before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Tuesday: A chance of showers before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.
