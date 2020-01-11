Grand Haven forecast

A winter storm warning is in effect until 10 a.m. Sunday.
Heavy mixed precipitation is expected. Northeast winds will gust as high as 40 mph.
Expect power outages and tree damage due to the ice. Travel may become impossible, and clearing efforts will be very difficult due to the amount of sleet expected.
Today: Rain, freezing rain and sleet before 1 p.m.; then sleet, possibly mixed with freezing rain. Temperatures falling to around 29 by 5 p.m. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New ice accumulation of around a 0.2 of an inch possible. New sleet accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
Tonight: Sleet, possibly mixed with snow and freezing rain before 9 p.m.; then snow between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m.; then snow likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain after 1 a.m. Low around 22. Blustery, with a northeast wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. New snow and sleet accumulation of around 2 inches.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. North wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Sunday night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
