Today: A slight chance of showers before 8 a.m., then a slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. West-southwest wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 56. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
