It is looking increasingly likely that Lower Michigan will see several rounds of heavy rain late this week and this weekend.
Recent forecast trends suggest at least 2 inches of rain is likely across virtually all of the Grand River and Kalamazoo River basins, as well as much of the Muskegon River basin.
Rivers are still high and recovering from the heavy rain that fell in late December, and soils remain saturated. This would lead to significantly rising rivers everywhere, and bring the risk of flooding to many of the rivers in West Michigan.
There is still significant uncertainty with whether or not some of this rain could fall as snow/sleet/freezing rain, which would make a big difference on the effect this all has on river levels.
People living in flood-prone locations should monitor forecasts on this developing hazardous weather situation. Now is the time to think about preparedness and plan for impacts in the event the heavy rainfall and flooding materialize.
Grand Haven forecast:
Today: A slight chance of snow before noon, then a slight chance of rain and snow, then rain likely after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind 16 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Rain. High near 45. South-southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday night: Rain. Low around 30. Northeast wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.