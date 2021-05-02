Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m., then a chance of showers between 2 and 5 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. South-southwest wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 p.m. Low around 53. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
