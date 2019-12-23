Grand Haven forecast

National Weather Service

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 34. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Monday Night

Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. South wind around 6 mph.

Christmas Day

Cloudy, with a high near 45.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Thursday

Cloudy, with a high near 45.

Thursday Night

Cloudy, with a low around 39.

Friday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Friday Night

A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Saturday

A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 44.

Saturday Night

A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Sunday

A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

