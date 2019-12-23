Grand Haven forecast

Tonight
Clear, with a low around 34. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Monday Night
Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. South wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. South wind around 6 mph.
Christmas Day
Cloudy, with a high near 45.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Thursday
Cloudy, with a high near 45.
Thursday Night
Cloudy, with a low around 39.
Friday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.
Friday Night
A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Saturday
A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 44.
Saturday Night
A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Sunday
A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.
