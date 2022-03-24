Today: Showers. Temperature falling to around 39 by 3 p.m. West-southwest wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain, possibly mixed with snow showers before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of rain showers. Steady temperature around 38. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
