Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Occasional rain with some snow mixing in for the afternoon. Areas of patchy fog. High 42F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Snow showers in the evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low near 35F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%.