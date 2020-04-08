Today: Showers likely, mainly after 5 p.m. Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.