Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 50. South-southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Showers. Low around 42. South wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers. High near 52. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 36. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Monday: Showers, mainly before 2 p.m. High near 42. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.