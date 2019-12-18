Grand Haven forecast

Cold and blustery today, with a winter weather advisory for blowing snow and slick roads in effect until noon.
Today: A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 2 p.m. Patchy blowing snow before 10 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 20. Northwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with temperatures falling to near 17 by 10 p.m., then rising to around 23 during the remainder of the night. Light and variable wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Southwest wind around 7 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.
