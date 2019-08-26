Today
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 7 p.m. Low around 65. Southeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 62. West wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 73.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 75.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
