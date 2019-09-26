Grand Haven forecast

A warning from the weather bureau for dangerous pier and swimming conditions at Lake Michigan beaches, including Grand Haven State Park, is in effect through 4 p.m. today.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind 16 to 22 mph.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind 6 to 10 mph.
Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 a.m. High near 70. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 57. South-southwest wind 9 to 16 mph becoming west-northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
