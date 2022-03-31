wx

Today: Rain and snow showers before 4 p.m., then a chance of rain showers. Temperature falling to around 35 by 5 p.m. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of rain and snow showers before 1 a.m., then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. North-northwest wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

