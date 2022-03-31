Rain and snow this morning transitioning to snow showers for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
A few snow showers scattered about the area this evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Today: Rain and snow showers before 4 p.m., then a chance of rain showers. Temperature falling to around 35 by 5 p.m. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of rain and snow showers before 1 a.m., then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. North-northwest wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
