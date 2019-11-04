Grand Haven forecast

Today
Showers likely, mainly before 8 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 48. West wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight
A chance of rain showers before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. West wind 11 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday
A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. West northwest wind 13 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night
A 50 percent chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.
Wednesday
A chance of rain and snow showers before 10 a.m., then a chance of rain showers between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Thursday
A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 34.
Thursday Night
A chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 34.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Saturday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Sunday
A chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 41.
