Grand Haven forecast

Today: A 30 percent chance of rain before 2 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. West-northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high around 50.
Monday night: A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Tuesday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.
Chance for snow later in the week!
