Today: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 58. Southeast wind 9 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m., then showers likely. Low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a northwest wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday night: A 30 percent chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a north-northwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
