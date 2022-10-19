Today: A 40 percent chance of showers before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. North-northwest wind around 18 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with steady temperatures around 43. West-northwest wind 15 to 17 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52. West wind 14 to 16 mph.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. West-northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high around 60. Breezy.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 63.
