Grand Haven forecast

Today: Cloudy through mid morning, then becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 40. North wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: Cloudy, with a low around 32. North wind around 6 mph becoming east after midnight.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. East wind around 6 mph.
Friday night: Rain and snow showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 32. East wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
Saturday: Rain and snow showers. High near 38. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
