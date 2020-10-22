Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2 and 5 p.m., then a slight chance of thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Patchy fog before noon, then patchy fog after 4 p.m. High near 66. East wind 14 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature rising to around 63 by 10 p.m. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 16 mph becoming south 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
